Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) -EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") provides additional disclosure regarding the US$3.8 million in bonuses announced in its asset portfolio and corporate update on November 28, 2018. This additional disclosure includes a summary of the rationale, approval process, recipients, and allocations related to the bonus.

Bonus Rationale

The Board awarded the bonuses to EMX's management and staff in respect of their seven years of effort to monetize the Company's investment in IG Copper LLC ("IGC"). Their efforts included:

(1) identification of the investment opportunity; (2) providing significant technical oversight towards the discovery of a world class copper deposit at Malmyzh; (3) raising the capital necessary to advance Malmyzh despite challenging markets and jurisdictional risks; (4) coordinating the sales effort for Malmyzh over a period of several years; (5) managing an exit with Freeport, including arranging an US$18.5 million bridge loan, which led to a greater return for all of IGC's shareholders, not the least of which was EMX 40% shareholding; and (6) assisting IGC with the successful sale of Malmyzh to a wholly owned subsidiary of Russian Copper Company ("RCC") in October for US$200 million.

The transaction with RCC took 10 months to complete and required numerous complicated steps, including obtaining approval from the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service. The successful outcome was due, in large part, to the significant efforts of EMX's team, IGC's team, and IGC's advisors, Scotia Bank Europe plc and the London office of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP. In the opinion of EMX's Board of Directors, this was sound and proper rationale for the bonuses paid.

Bonus Approval Process

Prior to the Malmyzh sales transaction, EMX's management had developed a bonus plan for strategic investments whereby 7.5% of the after-tax profits of an individual investment could be paid as a bonus to EMX's management and staff. As part of the bonus calculation, the Company's cost basis was increased annually by 10% to reflect the time value of the investment.

The strategic investment bonus calculation, along with management's recommended allocation of bonuses, was then submitted to the Compensation Committee of EMX's Board for its review. The Compensation Committee is comprised of three independent directors. The Committee met several times over the past four months, both with management and independently of management, as part of the approval process. The Committee recommended the US$3.8 million bonus pool and allocation to the Company's Board. The independent members of the Board unanimously approved the bonus pool and allocation with Dave Cole and Michael Winn abstaining from voting.

Bonus Allocation

The Board has awarded the bonuses to EMX's Chairman and all of EMX's management and staff (which includes support staff in Vancouver provided by Seabord Services Corp). Bonuses were not paid outside the Company.

The two largest awards were paid to David Cole and Michael Winn as they actively managed the Company's investment in IGC for the past seven years. The Compensation Committee also felt it was important to award significant bonuses to senior management regardless of time spent on the investment as a win of this type is a team effort. The bonus allocations are as follows:

Name Position Amount (US$) David M. Cole1 President & CEO 1,100,000 Michael Winn1 Chairman of the Board 1,000,000 Eric Jensen1 General Manager - Exploration 400,000 Dave Johnson1 Chief Geologist 400,000 Christina Cepeliauskas Chief Financial Officer 175,000 Jan Steiert Chief Legal Officer 175,000 Other EMX Staff 560,000 TOTAL 3,810,000

1 A portion of the bonuses to be paid to Dave Cole, Michael Winn, Eric Jensen,and Dave Johnson will be paid once the Company receives the final distribution by IGC related to escrowed funds.



About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX receiving pre-production payments and retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its royalty generation initiatives with royalty acquisitions and strategic investments.

The recent advancements of the Company's asset portfolio underscore EMX's focus on steadily increasing global revenue streams from strategic investments, royalties, and other payments. The Company's goal is to substantially grow our cash flowing royalty portfolio while providing multiple opportunities for exploration and production success.

