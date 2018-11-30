Xiuzhan Zhu becomes new CEO of Borgward Group AG

Stuttgart, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xiuzhan Zhu succeeds Dr. Philip Koehn as CEO with effect from November 6, 2018. Xiuzhan Zhu joined Borgward as Vice President Purchasing & Strategic Projects from the beginning of Borgward Group AG in 2015. Zhu, who lives for about 20 years in Germany, has a long experience in the automotive industry. After studying in China and Germany, gaining an MBA in International Industrial Management, he began his career in Germany at DaimlerChrysler. Later on he held leading management positions at international automotive suppliers.