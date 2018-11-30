

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) reported that an investigation carried out to address a data security incident involving the Starwood guest reservation database has revealed that there was unauthorized access to the database, which contained guest information relating to reservations at Starwood properties on or before September 10, 2018. An unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, the company stated. There had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014.



Marriott said it has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database, but believes it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property. The company noted that, for some of the guests, the information also includes payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates. The payment card numbers were encrypted using Advanced Encryption Standard encryption (AES-128). Marriott noted that there are two components needed to decrypt the payment card numbers, and at this point, the company has not been able to rule out the possibility that both were taken.



Marriott said it has reported the incident to law enforcement and continues to support their investigation.



