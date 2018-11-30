

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) announced Salesforce Tower Chicago, significantly expanding the company's regional headquarters in Chicago. As part of the expansion, Salesforce plans to add 1,000 new jobs locally, over the next five years, helping fuel the city's economic development.



Salesforce said that its employees will start moving into the Salesforce Tower Chicago upon completion which is slated for 2023. Plans for the Tower include an immersive lobby experience and top 'Ohana Floor' - an open hospitality space for Salesforce employees, customers and partners, which will also be available for nonprofits and local education groups to use on weeknights and weekends at no cost.



Salesforce employees in Chicago are committing to deliver 40,000 total employee volunteer hours towards local schools and nonprofits in 2019. Salesforce employees in Chicago have delivered more than 125,000 volunteer hours to the local community to date.



