Bio-based Polypropylene Market to Reach $53.03 Mn, Globally, by 2025 at 6.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased focus on reducing carbon emissions, rise in adoption of specialty polymers, and preference for injection-molded parts due to their low weight drive the growth of the global bio based polypropylene market

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Bio Based Polypropylene Market, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report provides detailed analyses of the top winning strategies, market share & estimations, driving factors & opportunities, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global bio-based polypropylene market generated $32.03 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.03 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Proactive measures to reduce carbon emissions, increased adoption of specialty polymers, and aggrandized preference for injection-molded parts due to their low weight drive the growth of the market. However, increasing availability of substitutes including bio-based PET and PLA hampers the growth of the market. On the other hand, growing usage of polypropylene films in various applications such as food packaging, shrink films, and others would create new opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5092

Injection application segment to retain lion's share by 2025

Injection application segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue to maintain its dominant position by 2025. This is attributed to the growing demand for injection molded parts across various end-user industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electrical & electronics. However, films application would register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increasing applications in packaging such as tape liners, shrink wrap, food packaging, and others. The report also analyzes textile and other applications.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue by 2025

Europe held the major market share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third share of the total market, owing to rise in demand for injection molded polypropylene for the production of automobiles and stringent regulations for curbing emissions from vehicles. This region is projected to retain its dominance through 2025. However, North America would register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in product consumption for injection molding in various industries including aerospace, electrical & electronics, and others.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5092

Leading market players

The leading market players analyzed in the report are Braskem, Biobent Polymers, SABIC, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Neste, Sinopec Group, Novamont SpA, Global Bioenergies, PTT Global, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., and DowDuPont. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Purchase an enterprise user license and get 1 month complimentary access to our Knowledge Tree subscription. Offer valid till 15th November 2018. (*Terms and Conditions apply)

Get subscription: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/304381

Similar Reports:

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

