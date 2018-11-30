Nasdaq Stockholm - Revised fee table for debt listings With effect from January 1, 2019 Nasdaq Stockholm will revise its fee schedule for corporate bonds and structured products. The updated fee schedule is attached to this notice. Corporate bonds: The changes to the fees for corporate bonds include: -- A cap on annual fees. -- The removal of the initial registration fee -- A revised fee schedule for annual fees. Corporate bonds listed prior to January 1, 2019 will continue to be invoiced according to the previous fee structure, attached hereto. Structured Products: The changes to the fees for structured products include: -- Revised boundaries in the step model for annual fees Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact Axel Holm or Roni Gani: Tel: +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701595