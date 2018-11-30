Nasdaq Copenhagen - Revised fee table for debt listings With effect from January 1, 2019 Nasdaq Copenhagen will revise its fee schedule for corporate and mortgage bonds. The updated fee schedule is attached to this notice. Corporate bonds: The changes to the fees for corporate bonds include: -- The removal of the initial registration fee -- A revised fee schedule for annual fees. Mortgage Bonds: The changes to the fees for mortgage bonds include: -- A cap on the circulating amount subject to an annual fee. -- A revised fee schedule for the annual fees of mortgage. Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact Jesper Brams, Axel Holm or Roni Gani: Tel: +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701596