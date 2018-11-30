

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro was lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as a slowdown in Eurozone inflation to a 3-month low in October, weak factory activity from China and caution ahead of Xi-Trump meeting at the G-20 summit in Argentina this weekend dampened sentiment.



Preliminary figures from the Eurostat showed that Eurozone's consumer price growth slowed to its lowest level in three months in November and the core inflation unexpectedly eased.



The consumer price index rose 2 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in September. The slowing was in line with economists' expectations.



Core inflation, which excludes change in the prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, dropped to 1 percent from 1.1 percent in October. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



Separate data showed that Eurozone's unemployment rate remained unchanged at its lowest level in nearly 10 years for a third straight month in October.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.1 percent in October, where it has been since July. Economists had expected the figure to ease slightly to 8 percent.



Official data showed that China manufacturing sector stagnated in November, adding to signs of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.



China manufacturing PMI came in at 50.0 in November, missing expectations for a score of 50.2, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



All eyes are on a crucial Trump-Xi meeting this weekend for any hints that the trade dispute could be resolved.



The currency held steady against its major counterparts in the Asian session.



The euro weakened to 128.94 against the yen, down from a high of 129.28 seen at 5:00 pm ET. The next possible support for the euro is seen around the 126.00 level.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan industrial output rose a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in October.



That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in September.



The euro fell to 1.1358 against the greenback, after rising to 1.1400 at 10:00 pm ET. If the euro slides further, 1.11 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Following an 8-day high of 1.1357 hit at 12:15 am ET, the euro reversed direction and fell to 1.1321 against the Swiss franc. Next key support for the euro is seen around the 1.12 level.



Survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed that a leading indicator signaling Swiss economic performance in the near future fell for a second straight month in November.



The KOF Economic Barometer dropped to a three-month low of 99.1 from 100.2 in October, which was revised from 100.1. Economists had expected a score of 99.5.



The single currency edged down to 1.6559 against the kiwi, from a high of 1.6616 hit at 12:45 am ET. The euro is poised to find support around the 1.64 region.



On the flip side, the euro appreciated to an 11-day high of 0.8925 against the pound, compared to 0.8906 hit late New York Thursday. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 0.91 region.



Data from the Nationwide Building Society showed that UK house price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in November after slowing in the previous month.



The house price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in October. In August and September, price growth was 2 percent.



Looking ahead, Canada GDP data for September and industrial product price index for October are scheduled for release in the New York session.



New York Fed President John Williams participates in a panel discussion titled 'The Global Economy: Addressing a Future Downturn' at the 80th Plenary Meeting of the Group of Thirty in New York.



