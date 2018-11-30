=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Herta Geyer (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party associate to a person with managerial responsibilities name and surname: Günter Geyer function: Chairman of the supervisory board =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000A1D5E1 description of the financial instrument: Bond type: acquisition date: 29.11.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Outside a trading venue currency: Euro price volume 103.25% 50000 total volume: 50000 total price: 51625.00 average price: 103.25% =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2018 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)