

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) announced that, based on current operations and market conditions, the company's non-GAAP net income is expected to be profitable for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.



For the third-quarter, Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $12.3 million, or earnings per ADS were $0.03. Fang reported total revenues of $83.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 25.5% from $112.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017, mainly due to the decline in revenues from listing and e-commerce services.



