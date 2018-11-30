

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) said that it cut outlook for fiscal year 2018, citing decline in business recorded since September of this year continued in November. The increasing necessary restructuring measures and additional one-off effects will have a further impact on earnings in 2018. However, the company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2019 outlook.



Contrary to expectations, the decline in business recorded since September of this year continued in November, the company said. Therefore, the company cut its fiscal year 2018 revenues outlook to 760 million euros - 780 million euros from the prior estimation of 800 million euros - 850 million euros.



The company noted that the increasing necessary restructuring measures and additional one-off effects will have a further impact on earnings in 2018. It expects negative EBITDA for 2018 in the mid to upper double-digit million Euro range. Previously it was expected balanced to slightly negative EBITDA.



For 2019, the company continues to expect sales to grow and EBITDA to be positive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX