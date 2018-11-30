Suominen Corporation: Change in composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 November 2018 at 2.20 pm EET

Change in composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Oy Etra Invest Ab has informed Suominen that Mr. Roger Hagborg, Investment Advisory Professional, TVF TopCo Limited, replaces Mr. Erkki Etola, CEO of Oy Etra Invest Ab, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Suominen Corporation.

Other two members, determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company's shareholders' register on 3 September 2018, are Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital; and Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice-President, Investments of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company. Jan Johansson, Chair of Suominen's Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board.

