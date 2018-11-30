Strengthen Your Brain With Meganumbers

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Megapop Games is proud to announce that Meganumbers is now globally available for free on the App Store and Google Play platforms!

After a soft launch with great reviews in countries like Norway, Sweden, Spain and the Philippines, Meganumbers now offers a learning experience for younger (and older!) minds around the globe by using numbers.

Meganumbers is a fun puzzle game where you split, combine and match numbers as fast as you can. Brainy is all about exercising his brain, while also having tons of fun along the way! Join him and beat Lazy Brain in more than 100 unique and fun campaign levels to become the new Brain Champion!

The game is currently available in English, Norwegian, German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese on Android and iOS mobile devices. Includes a Premium mode that removes ads and unlocks an extra game mode where you can play at your own leisure, without time or pressure to answer the big question: How many numbers can you match?

ABOUT MEGAPOP

Founded in 2012, Megapop is a game studio located in Oslo, Norway and Seville, Spain. The company is run by some of Europe's most experienced game business managers, and team have background from studios such as Funcom, Artplant and King. This combined experience has resulted in a range of significant awards and a number of international hits with games such as Trolls vs Vikings, Age of Conan, The Longest journey, Dreamfall, Battlestar Galactica Online, The Secret World, Anarchy Online and many others!

Megapop currently has three games in development, including Trolls vs Vikings 2, Meganumbers and a new digital card game for Steam yet to announce. The developers in Megapop has a deep passion for games, and our ultimate goal is to create incredible games where quality gameplay shines brightest of all!

Contacts:

Gaming media / Spanish speaking Media Nordic Gaming Media Xavier Marce Audun Beyer-Olsen Xavierm@megapopgames.com audun@megapopgames.com

Trolls vs Vikings and Meganumbers are the trademarks of Megapop AS. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

