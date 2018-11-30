Chester Zoo Selects Access Group as Visitor Attraction Management and CRM Provider

LONDON, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Chester Zoo selects Access Gamma and Access thankQ as an integrated solutionacross all their commercial operations- including admissions and memberships, bookings, retail, food and beverages.

The North of England Zoological Society, the charity that owns and operates Chester Zoo, has selected The Access Group's Visitor Attraction Management and fundraising CRM solutions to manage a wide range of functions across its 125-acre site.

Chester Zoo, the UK's most visited Zoo anticipates that by implementing Access's integrated solutions, it will allow the organisation to achieve operational efficiencies, drive revenues; and most importantly provide the freedom to deliver a fantastic and engaging visitor experience.

The implementation of Access Gamma and Access thankQ CRM will allow Chester Zoo to manage ticketing & admissions, membership, adoptions, front of house, retail, food and beverages amongst others, across the site from one integrated solution. Having a single source of data will allow a more customer focused approach - improving engagement with visitors and members, increasing charitable donations and driving income, which supports the its mission.

Liz Carnie, Finance Director of Chester Zoo commented, "We are pleased to appoint Access as one of our key partners in helping us deliver our strategy. We welcome 1.9m visitors to the zoo each year and it is important that our systems make their customer journey as smooth as possible so that they can get the most out of their visit and support us in our mission to prevent extinction."

Gary Drew, Divisional Director of Access Not for profit & Visitor Attraction Management said of the new relationship with Chester Zoo, "We are delighted to welcome Chester Zoo to the Access family. We believe our unique, integrated solution will give Chester Zoo a global view and understanding that was previously not possible for them. We look forward to having a positive impact on Chester Zoo's venue and fundraising management efforts."

About Access Not for Profit & Visitor Attraction Management solutions

Access Not for Profit and Visitor Attraction Management solutions are used by 1,200+ charities, membership organisations, educational establishments and visitor attractions across the UK. Simple to use, Access solutions streamline everyday activities and free up organisations to focus on their core purpose.

We bring together best of breed products into an integrated solution to make a difference to your entire organisation - from understanding and managing key supporter relationships, event management, admissions and memberships, bookings and more.

For more information about how Access Group supports UK Visitor Attractions visit: https://www.theaccessgroup.com/ticketing-epos/

About Access Group:

Access is a leading provider of business software to the UK mid-market. Access is one of the fastest growing UK software businesses by delivering greater efficiency and productivity, giving customers the freedom to do more. A single unified platform underpinned by powerful next-generation technology, connects suites of finance and HR software integrated with industry specific, mission-critical products.

The unique appeal of Access lies in the combination of the technology and how customers are supported. Access software transforms the way organisations work and enables colleagues to work together more effectively, connecting the right people with the right data. Powerful, self-service apps satisfy individual demands for flexibility, whilst boosting productivity.

The powerful service and support model, from solution selection through to ongoing use of Access systems, ensures customers who are often light on IT expertise, are highly supported and derive value quickly and in the longer term.

Employing over 1,500 staff and supporting over 14,000 customers across many UK commercial and not for profit sectors, Access is a registered software provider on the UK Government G Cloud 10 scheme, and is ISO accredited for information security and quality with ISO27001:2013 and ISO9001.

