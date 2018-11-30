Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 30/11/2018 / 20:21 UTC+8 *Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (Stock code: 2393.HK)* *Fujifilm Becomes A Strategic Partner of Yestar Healthcare By Investing Not Less than HK$411.7 Million* *Co-exploring Opportunities Along the Value Chain of Medical Industry* (Hong Kong - 30 November 2018) *Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited *("Yestar" or the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2393.HK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with FUJIFILM Corporation("Fujifilm"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. Pursuant to the terms of subscription agreement, Fujifilm will subscribe 230,000,000 shares of Yestar at a price of HK$1.79 per share, representing 9.56% of the enlarged total issued shares of Yestar. Gross proceeds from the subscription amounted to HK$411,700,000. The subscription agreement does not only deepen the collaboration between Yestar and Fujifilm while also highlights the strategic partnership of the two parties in co-developing business in the medical industry. Fujifilm is a pioneer, a renowned innovator and market leader in medical diagnostic field. Leveraging on its proprietary technologies and strong research and development capabilities, Fujifilm now conducts business in a diverse range of healthcare field covering medical imaging and diagnostics equipment, pharmaceuticals, bio CDMO, and regenerative medicine. Yestar, on the other hand, has also been a dedicated player in the healthcare and medical sector. As a successful medical consumable distribution platform and service provider, Yestar has an extensive network that covers all the first-tier cities and most of the affluent regions in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). In addition, in 2017, Yestar has taken one-step further to venture the independent clinical laboratory market, extending its presence in the healthcare sector. Together, by integrating complementary resources, the two partners will be capable to co-develop new products, co-offer new services along the value chain of the medical industry in the PRC. In response to collaboration, *Mr. Teiichi Goto, the Director, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Medical Systems Business Division of FUJIFILM Corporation* commented, "We are happy to further deepen our relationship with Yestar, our long-term and trust-worthy partner to co-develop the fast-growing medical industry market in the PRC. Through our strategic collaboration with Yestar and leverage on the resources and network of both parties, we can make people's lives better and enrich society through the technologies, products and services we provide." In light of the promising partnership , *Mr. James Hartono, the Chairman of Yestar Healthcare*, stated, "We are honored to have Fujifilm to be our strategic partner, which demonstrated Fujifilm's recognition towards our dedication and hard work in the past decade. With shared vision and value, we believe we can create synergies and explore untapped market. Combining the distribution empire we have built, the technological competency of Fujifilm and the well-established reputations we both share in the medical industry in the PRC, we are confident that we are proficient to consolidate our presence in the market and bring fruitful results to our stakeholders. In the near future, we will continue on our network expansion journey and are open for any beneficial investment opportunity, merger and acquisition opportunities to refine our profitability and deliver promising results to our shareholders." _- End -_ *About FUJIFILM Corporation* FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, Japan is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. The company brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. *About Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited* Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (formerly known as Yestar International Holdings Company Limited) is the largest distributor of Fujifilm products in the PRC and have been transformed itself into a high margin medical consumables manufacturer and distributor in the PRC since 2014. Targeting the booming domestic healthcare industry, the core business of the Group focuses on high margin and fast-moving healthcare consumables namely, IVD products and medical imaging products. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of *Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited*. For enquiries, please contact: *DLK Advisory * Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HMDMPGLQFH [1] Document title: [Yestar 2393.HK] Strategic Investment Agreement 30/11/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=481377e9f0da2e012e4ff8aa81af3bf4&application_id=753291&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2018 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)