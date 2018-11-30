Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix strategy for a frozen food retailer. The client is a leading player in the frozen food industry with an annual revenue of $17 billion. They have been supplying quality frozen food products to foodservice operators for the last 40 years. Despite being a well-known brand in the frozen food industry, the company was finding it difficult to analyze their marketing effectiveness. Therefore the primary aim of the client was to develop effective marketing plans to achieve their business goals and optimize their costs.

With the onset of the modern lifestyle, traditional living methods have seen a huge decline. Busy lifestyle has compelled customers to shift towards ready to cook meals and has paved the way for frozen foods. Despite this rising demand, companies operating in the frozen food industry are facing several challenges such as inadequate distribution facilities in semi-urban and rural areas and dependence on third-party distributors to reach retail consumers. This forced organizations to opt for an effective marketing mix strategy to communicate the essential benefits and features of a company's offerings to the end-users.

"A robust marketing mix strategy is essential for the development of a brand and involves the evaluation of various market components such as product, promotion, price, and place," says a market expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's marketing mix strategy helped the client to gain insights into their marketing effectiveness and brand position in the frozen food industry. This helped them in enhancing their customer reach and improving returns by over 12%. Moreover, they were able to vary their marketing activities according to the resources, market conditions, and consumer needs.

Quantzig's marketing mix solutions helped the client to:

Boost customer reach and improve returns by over 12%.

Improve their brand position.

Quantzig's marketing mix strategy offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing their marketing effectiveness.

Uncovering innovative ways to reach new consumers.

