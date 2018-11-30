sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

180,00  Euro		-3,49
-1,90 %
WKN: 906614 ISIN: ZAE000015889 Ticker-Symbol: NNW 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,22
183,41
14:35
181,17
183,43
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED
NASPERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NASPERS LIMITED180,00-1,90 %