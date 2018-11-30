Top Diet App Nutracheck Stays Ahead of the Game, Scoring 'Hat-trick' at UK's Top App Awards Events

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 13 years since UK based Nutracheck turned dieting on its head when it launched the UK's first mobile and online food tracking service, giving users a unique way to track calories and lose weight using their phones.

Fast-forward to today, and Nutracheck is still leading the way, scooping a triple win at the UK's top App awards events, which celebrate the very best in the highly competitive App industry.

Nutracheck - a calorie and nutrient tracking App - picked up Mobile App of the Year at the 2018 UK IT Industry Awards, and the Best App in both the Health & Fitness and Food and Drink categories at the 2018 UK App Awards.

Nutracheck co-founder and MD, Tim Vryenhoef said: "Back in the 1990s, I had an idea about creating a mobile device that could be used on the go to track what you ate; the device would scan food barcodes and give people a summary of their diet. We launched our first mobile App back in 2005 and won an award for innovation. Since then, the digital health sector has exploded and there's huge competition, particularly from US Apps, so 13 years on we're really delighted that our Nutracheck App has been recognised.

"We've been consistently increasing our market share year on year, and for the first time overtook Weight Watchers for the number of UK App Store downloads in the 12 months to the end of September 2018. Earlier this year, we completely redesigned and rebuilt the App, adding over 30 new features and enhancements to make it more intuitive and customisable. It was a real team effort, and we believe this is our best App ever."

Rachel Hartley, business development director, explains: "Our mission is to make tracking food and exercise as easy and effortless as possible. The Nutracheck App scans barcodes and we've designed it with minimal taps to make it super fast to use. It tracks exercise automatically from linked devices, so your activity is there when you open the App. And our point of difference is that we are a UK App, made in the UK for the UK, so our food database is all the brands and serving sizes you recognise: no US cup measures.

"The Nutracheck philosophy is about enjoying food, not classing it as good or bad. We provide people with information about their diet to help them achieve a goal - whether that's to lose weight, gain it or eat for good health. Tracking what you eat is a real eye opener; many people simply have no idea how calories tot up over a day, and vastly underestimate how many they have consumed.

"And Nutracheck is more than just an App - we have a support team based in Nottingham to help members. So we were really delighted when the judges for the IT UK Industry Award recognised our dedication to customer service. We always try to go the extra mile for our members and it's brilliant that this has been acknowledged."

The Nutracheck Team have more innovations in the pipeline for 2019.

What people are saying:

5 stars

Amazed

by Vickytzo - Oct 17, 2018

"No words for this app as it seems to have -so far- EVERY SINGLE product that I scanned, easy to use with lots of useful information and data. Thanks for this great app!"

5 stars

Value for money

by clarence clown - Nov 10, 2018

"For 3.99 a month this app is cheaper and better than an app I used to have for a well known weight loss group. I love it!"

5 stars

Best app out there

by superman scott - Oct 13, 2018

"I have been a member for 5+ months I have lost 2 stone+ fast easy to use great admin team great support from other users anyone looking to do anything weight related needs to give this a go 5 star just isn't enough."

5 stars

Brilliant

by belle chicken - Oct 26, 2018

"Fantastic app always confused about nutrient intake before but now I watch everything I eat."

5 stars

Best app ever!

by OliDan0204 - Oct 8, 2018

"Love, love, love this app. Was previously doing Slimming World and this is so much easier to understand and implement- and it works! My husband is now using the app too after seeing how I've enjoyed it - he's also losing weight..."

To download the App:

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/calorie-counter-+/id444924121?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nutratech.app.android&hl=en_GB

About www.nutracheck.co.uk

Tim Vryenhoef, Rachel Hartley and Paul Cookson launched Nutracheck in 2005, it was the UK's first combined mobile and online diet.

and launched Nutracheck in 2005, it was the UK's first combined mobile and online diet. Nutracheck is a multi-award winning calorie counter and nutrient tracking App for weight management. The service offers the UK's widest food database of over 250,000 products with unique picture search. It uses the proven food diary approach to weight loss and weight maintenance.

The Nutracheck App is the 8 th highest grossing health & fitness app in Apple's UK App Store and the 6 th highest grossing health & fitness app in Google Play.

highest grossing health & fitness app in Apple's UK App Store and the 6 highest grossing health & fitness app in Google Play. Nutracheck HQ is at: Bridgford Business Centre, 29 Bridgford Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham NG2 6AU

