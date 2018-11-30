Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market to Reach $15.08 Billion by 2023

FREMONT, California, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023", the automotive intelligent lighting market was estimated at $9.40 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $15.08 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.44%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for active safety features such as adaptive lighting in automotive. Furthermore, the rising demand for comfort and luxury and stringent government rules and regulation regarding driver safety are expected to drive the global market for automotive intelligent lighting during the forecast period.

The adoption of automotive intelligent lighting is rapidly gaining momentum. Factors contributing to the growth of automotive intelligent lighting include rising sales of high-end passenger cars, growing emphasis toward road safety, and growing demand for comfort and luxury. The technology market for automotive intelligent lighting has been analyzed for halogen, xenon, and light emitting diode (LED).

BIS Research Report:https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-intelligent-lighting-market.html

The ongoing changes in the industry have led the study to include a detailed chapter on the market dynamics including the key driving and restraining forces, along with the opportunities for the global automotive intelligent lighting market during the forecast period. The market numbers play a vital role in the industry, following which a proper market sizing and estimation by technology, intelligent lighting type, vehicle type, end-market, and geographical location have been undertaken for the industry.

The report has skillfully identified the potential for further development in the form of product launches & development and business expansion, among others. The report includes a separate section on the detailed competitive landscape. The recent activities by the key players in this market have also been tracked in the form of company profiles.

According to our analyst Eshan Hira, "LED lighting is currently dominating the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is mainly due to its benefits such as higher brightness and more energy efficiency, as compared to halogen and xenon. LED lighting in the automotive sector has witnessed a transition from luxury car models to mid to high-class car models. Moreover, the demand for LED for the adaptive headlight is increasing as LED lights can focus on a light beam area and thus, control the glare from oncoming vehicles. Geographically, Europe is currently dominating the market for automotive intelligent lighting. However, APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, owing to various factors such as growth in the demand for high-end passenger cars and stringent government rules and regulations regarding driver safety."

Request for a sample:https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=627&type=download

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financials, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by exterior and interior intelligent lighting by technology types, vehicle types, and end-market. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis which has been sub-segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on approximately 50 players in the automotive intelligent lighting market. Moreover, it draws upon insights from in-depth interviews of key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles around 14 companies which are key contributors to the market, including General Electric, Gropo Antolin, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., J W Speaker Corporation, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Valeo Group, Varroc Group, and Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH.

Key questions answered in the report

What is automotive intelligent lighting?

How big is the automotive intelligent lighting (adaptive headlight and intelligent ambient lighting) market in terms of revenue and what is the expected CAGR for the market during 2018-2023?

What is the revenue generated by different technologies such as halogen, xenon, and LED?

What is the revenue generated by different vehicle types such as two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicle?

What is the revenue generated by the different end-market such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket?

What is the revenue generated by different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

What are the major technological trends, which would affect the market ecosystem?

Which are the key companies operating in the automotive intelligent lighting market?

Which global factors are likely to impact the automotive intelligent lighting market?

What are the key market strategies adopted by the automotive intelligent lighting market players?

