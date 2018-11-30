u-blox AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action u-blox AG: Credit Suisse shareholding announcement 30.11.2018 / 13:30 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit Suisse shareholding announcement Thalwil, Switzerland - November 30, 2018 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies , today announced that Credit Suisse Group AG has communicated that as of 26 November 2018 it held directly or indirectly shareholdings of 11.17 %. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of products supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Find us on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube u-blox contact: Gitte Jensen Investor Relations Phone +41 44 722 7486 gitte.jensen@u-blox.com u-blox AG Zürcherstrasse 68 8800 Thalwil Switzerland Phone +41 44 722 74 44 Fax +41 44 722 74 47 info@u-blox.com www.u-blox.com Disclaimer This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.