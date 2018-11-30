Rochester Regional Health (RRH), a $2.2 USD billion integrated health care delivery system with more than 17,000 employees, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ACM Global Laboratories, has hired Brian Wright to lead ACM Global.

"Brian Wright was the clear choice to lead ACM Global today and into the future," stated Eric Bieber, MD, president and CEO of ACM's parent company, Rochester Regional Health. "Brian is an innovative, transformative leader who brings the expertise and passion for excellence that will build on the success of the rapidly growing ACM Global portfolio."

Wright is a performance-driven, seasoned executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience in life science, biotech, medical and pharmaceutical technology and device manufacturing for global companies including Stryker Corporation, TE Connectivity and SP Industries. He has extensive training and expertise in Lean Six Sigma methodologies, process improvement management, and integrated supply chain management, as well as change management, leadership and communication. Wright, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, held the rank of Captain and was awarded the Combat Action Badge during his time of honorable service.

"Partnering with leading scientists and researchers across the globe, ACM Global helps bring new medicines to market to fight disease and provide health, healing and hope to millions through smarter testing," stated Wright. "I am thrilled to be joining ACM Global at such an exciting time."

Headquartered in the U.S., ACM Global is one of the largest global independent laboratories in the industry, performing more than 30 million laboratory tests annually and employing scientists and support personnel in the Americas, Europe, Singapore, China and India.

ACM Global has grown significantly over its 40-year history, both organically and through acquisitions, adding to its collection of domestic and international laboratories focused on bioanalytical, toxicology and central lab testing. In late 2017, ACM added Philadelphia-based DrugScan, Inc. and DSI Medical Services, Inc. to their portfolio. In 2018, ACM Global added Welwyn, England-based ABS Laboratories to expand their portfolio of complex assay method development and validation for the quantification of drugs, metabolites and biomarkers in biological samples for preclinical and clinical trials including final regulatory submission.

About Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes and beyond. The system includes five hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region's second largest employer. Learn more at RochesterRegional.org.

About ACM Global Laboratories

ACM Global Laboratories, an affiliate of Rochester Regional Health, is one of the largest global independent central labs in the industry. ACM is certified by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The company delivers high-quality laboratory testing and diagnostic lab services in support of both clinical trials research, toxicology and individual patient care. ACM provides a powerful combination of operational excellence, scientific expertise and unsurpassed global service to customers in more than 65 countries. ACM performs more than 30 million laboratory tests each year-spanning all medical disciplines including pathology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, toxicology and more. For more information, visit ACMGlobalLab.com or call +1-866-405-0400.

