Nasdaq Nordic has decided to change the listing rule for monthly and weekly option instrument series on OMXS30 as of December 3, 2018. This means that for weekly options and for monthly options with a term less than one month, the at-the-money (ATM) instrument series, a minimum of 30 series with a strike price lower than the ATM and a minimum of 20 series with a strike price higher than the ATM, will be available for trading. Currently the ATM, a minimum of 20 series with a strike price lower and higher than the ATM are available for trading. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact product managers Mikael Siewertz, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or product.management@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Mikael Siewertz Equity Derivatives Products