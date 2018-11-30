

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) are losing more than 5 percent in pre-market trade Friday after the hotel operator disclosed a 'data security incident' involving its Starwood guest reservation database that contains information of up to about 500 million guests.



Marriott said it has taken steps to investigate and identify the incident. The company received an alert on September 8 from an internal security tool regarding an attempt to access the Starwood guest reservation database in the U.S.



The company engaged security experts and learned during the investigation that there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014.



On November 19, the investigation showed that there was unauthorized access to the database, which contained guest information relating to Starwood reservations on or before September 10, 2018.



An unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information from the Starwood guest reservation database. The hotel chain is taking steps towards removing it.



For about 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences.



The information of some of the guests also include payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates, but the payment card numbers were encrypted.



For some, the information was limited to name and sometimes other data such as mailing address, email address, or other information.



Marriott reported this incident to law enforcement and is continuing to support their investigation.



'We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward,' said Arne Sorenson, Marriott's President and Chief Executive Officer.



