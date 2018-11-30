MJ Harvest, Inc. Announces New International Distributor For South America

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2018 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI).

Following a successful MJ BizCon event in Las Vegas, MJHI announces expansion of our distribution network and the development of a number of additional product targets for acquisition and/or distribution.

The Company has now added South American distribution through Horticultura Técnica de Chile S.A. (Hortitec Chile), a leading distributor of horticulture products throughout South America, with presence in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia, countries leading a South American wave of commercial cannabis activity.

"We are pleased by the expansion we see coming out of MJ BizCon," said Patrick Bilton, MJHI CEO. "We are adding new territories and creating new channels. We have a number of solid leads from our attendance at MJ BizCon, and expect to be adding several additional product lines in the near future that will further enhance our product offerings to our Distributors."

About MJ Harvest: MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched ProCannaGro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

