Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the challenges companies need to overcome while implementing market entry strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181130005187/en/

Challenges in implementing global market entry strategies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the surge in globalization, 'thinking global' has become the new age phenomenon for businesses. Companies believe that this will broaden the scope of their business by providing a bigger market segment. Moreover, profit margins and business opportunities seem to be highly lucrative in the foreign markets, compelling companies to go global. But companies need to analyze certain factors before fabricating their global market entry strategies by successfully addressing these problems to establish themselves in a completely new market.

"Lack of experience and acquaintance can make it difficult for foreign companies to venture into new markets," says a market entry expert from Infiniti Research.

Infiniti Research has helped companies across the globe to enter international markets by developing effective business strategies. To know how we can help your organization overcome business challenges by formulating effective global market entry strategies, Request a free proposal today!

Challenges in implementing global market entry strategies:

Monopoly in the market

Market monopoly is quite a common scenario that companies need to consider while devising their global market entry strategies. A monopolistic market can be a big-time issue for the companies planning to enter the same industry. In such a situation, a company or a group of companies account for the entire market share and block the entry of their competitors by controlling distribution routes, resources, suppliers, and pricing strategies. This makes it almost impossible for a new entrant to survive in the market. To know how Infiniti Research's market entry strategies can help your company deal with increasing market pressure, get in touch with our experts.

Poor legal aid available

Companies with branches spread across international markets usually find it difficult to protect their intellectual property (copyrights, patents, trademarks, etc.). Even if they seek legal assistance for any commercial dispute, the courts and the laws are likely to be biased against them. This not only results in financial losses for the businesses but also puts their future at stake. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial for businesses to plan their global market entry strategies and understand the legal system of the country before entering any market domain. Wondering how you can enter a new market and establish brand presence? Consult with our industry experts.

Corruption and other unfair practices

Every country has a different set of norms for businesses. For instance, bribes can form a major factor in setting up formalities and speeding up business processes in one country while it can be a civil or criminal offense in another. Local businesses are well versed in dealing with such situations and foreign companies face a major disadvantage in formulating their global market entry strategies in such a scenario. To access the complete list of challenges faced while entering new markets and how our solutions can help you, view the full article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181130005187/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us