Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures Ltd: Avito AB Trading Statement for the six months period April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018

Vostok New Ventures Ltd's ("Vostok New Ventures") largest holding, Avito AB, has today released its trading statement with non-audited figures and key performance indicators for the six months period April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018.

Avito owns and operates Russia's largest online classifieds website, Avito.ru. During the period all substantial revenues were generated from the Avito.ru website.

The financial year-end of Avito AB is on March 31.

Key performance indicators for the period April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018

Revenues of RUB 10 332 mln (USD 157.5 mln), grew by 30.2% compared to RUB 7 935 mln (USD 121 mln) for the same period previous year. ?

Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 65.4% or RUB 6 760 mln (USD 103.1 mln), compared to 60.3% or RUB 4 784 mln (USD 73.0 mln) for the same period previous year. ?

Unique listers amounted to 17.46 mln and grew by 7.4% compared to 16.25 mln for the same period of the previous? year. ?

Avito provides no guidance on future performance. ?

All USD amounts have been translated with the USD/RUB rate 65.5906 as per September 30, 2018.

*Adjusted EBITDA means net profit plus (1) depreciation and amortization expenses, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) finance costs including fair value adjustments of derivative under current office lease agreement (4) income tax expense less (A) finance income and expenses.

