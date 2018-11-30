Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") released today a summary of its financial results for the Three & Nine months ended September 30th, 2018. Key highlights include:

Total Revenue increased to $247,819 CDN in Q3 2018, from $85,222 CDN in Q3 2017, representing an increase of 191%.

Total Revenue for the Nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased to $674,964 CDN from $349,822 CDN for the Nine months ended September 30, 2017, representing an increase of 93%.

Total Assets increased to $14,801,951 CDN in Q3 2018 from $14,664,526 CDN in Q3 2017, representing a slight increase of 1%.

Net loss for the Nine months ended September 30, 2018 was reduced to $729,537 CDN vs. $1,155,398 CDN for the Nine months ended September 30, 2017 representing a decrease of 37%.

Fully Diluted EPS for the Nine months ended September 30, 2018 remained as $0.00 vs. $0.00 for the Six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Corporation's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three & Nine months ended September 30th, 2018 have been posted on the Corporation's SEDAR profile page which can be viewed by visiting www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website, which can be viewed by visiting www.aoc-oil.com

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

For further information please contact:

