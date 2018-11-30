

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lower U.S. futures ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina point to a weak opening for shares on Wall Street on Friday.



Markets are eagerly looking ahead to the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit.



The minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting, released on Thursday, suggest a rate hike in December, but indicate there may not be three increases in rates next year as projected earlier. According to the minutes, a few participants expressed uncertainty about the timing of future increases.



Also, a couple of participants are noted to have warned that further increases could unduly slow economic growth and put downward pressure on inflation and inflation expectations.



Remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier in the week that the current level of rates is 'just below' neutral too give an indication that there could be some pause sometime in the foreseeable future.



In commodities, crude oil futures were down 1.4 percent at $50.73 a barrel, while Natural Gas futures were declining by about 1.5 percent at $4.572 per million btu.



In the currency market, the dollar was fairly steady against major currencies. The dollar index inched up by about 0.14 percent to around 96.80.



On the economic front today, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index is due out at 9:45 AM ET.



A report on manufacturing activity in U.S. is also due at 9:45 AM ET.



Earlier, at 9 AM ET., New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak 0n the future of the global economy.



On Thursday, stocks rebounded after a weak start, but retreated later on in the session, with investors reacting to the minutes of the Federal Reserve that seemed to reinforce expectations for another quarter-point increase in interest rates next month.



The major averages ended the day modestly lower. The Dow moved in a nearly 300-point range before edging down 27.59 points or 0.1 percent to 25,338.84. The Nasdaq slipped 18.51 points or 0.3 percent to 7,273.08 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.99 points or 0.2 percent to 2,737.80.



Asian markets ended mixed on Friday with investors reacting to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting, and also looking ahead to the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Argentina.



European markets were drifting lower as investors looked ahead to the G20 and the Trump-Xi meeting for fresh signals on international trade.



