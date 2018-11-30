Technavio analysts forecast the global coffee pods market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The technological and packaging innovations is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global coffee pods market 2019-2023. Constant changes in demand for coffee pods and packaging innovations enable players to introduce new coffee pod launches. Coffee pods face stiff competition from the demand for other coffee variants such as instant coffee and RTD coffee. Many new vendors have begun to launch technologically-innovative products. For example, Advanced Technology Innovations (ATI) introduced a fully plant-based coffee capsule in 2016, using sugarcane fibers and sugar beet sorted as bio-waste. Hence, they have a lower environmental impact than capsules made from aluminum or plastic. Also, more players are expected to introduce new compostable coffee pods. This will help the market grow during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global coffee pods market is the convenience in using coffee pods:

Global coffee pods market: Convenience in using coffee pods

The demand for convenient-to-use products has been increasing exponentially since 2008. This is because many developing economies are undergoing rapid urbanization, thereby increasing the working population and infrastructural development such as growth in organized retail outlets. This expansion of urban population inculcates new habits, especially those influenced by international trends. Urban consumers demand readily packaged foods and beverages. In case of coffee, convenient forms like coffee pods are becoming popular (especially in regions like North America and Western Europe). Single serving coffee containers like coffee pods, cafes, and restaurants do not involve the manual work of grinding beans, dosing, and tamping ground coffee. This makes the process of coffee making simpler, convenient, and time-efficient for foodservice providers. Thus, the demand for time-efficiency and convenience will increase the sales of coffee pods.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "Apart from convenience in using coffee pods, another factor boosting the growth of the market is the growing demand for organic and fairtrade products. The awareness of the health benefits of organic and naturally-sourced products in the food and beverages sector has been instrumental to the growing demand for coffee pods. Moreover, with the aim to meet consumer demands, vendors are offering organic coffee pods for the last five years. Thus, the demand for organic coffee pods is expected to rise during the forecast period."

Global coffee pods market: Segmentation analysis

The global coffee pods market research report provides market segmentation by product (capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods and foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 61% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the APAC region.

