

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics European Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), announced the acquisition of FWW FahrzeugwerkGmbH, a maintenance and service provider for the German Army and other international customers.



'The acquisition of FWW represents a significant step in expanding General Dynamics' footprint, capability and customer offerings in Germany. This acquisition is also a further step in our growth strategy to position GDELS as one of the leading land systems providers in Europe,' said Alfonso Ramonet, President of General Dynamics European Land Systems.



FWW will become part of the newly-established General Dynamics European Land Systems - Deutschland, located in Berlin.



