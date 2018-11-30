Feed Packaging Market Worth $17.8 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Feed Packaging Market by Pet (Dogs, Cats, Fish, and Birds), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, and Swine), Type (Flexible and Rigid), Feed Type (Dry, Wet, Pet Treats, and Chilled & Frozen), Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Feed Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2018 to USD 17.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The feed packaging market is further bifurcated into pet food and livestock feed packaging. The major factors driving the feed packaging market include the increasing trend of pet humanization and the growing spending on the pet care and feed industry in developing regions. Further, the growing demand for shelf extension of feed at small and middle-scale livestock rearers' end is also expected to drive the market.

The plastic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global feed packaging market during the forecast period.

The feed packaging (for pets) market has been segmented, on the basis of material, into 4major categories: plastic, paper & paperboards, metals, and others. The market for plastics is driven by advancements such as usage of decomposable and biodegradable plastic in plastic packaging and the growing demand for attractive and see-through packaging for pet food.

The feed packaging (for livestock) market has been segmented, on the basis of material, into 4 major categories: plastic, paper, jute, and others. Plastic packaging is relatively affordable, reusable, convenient, and prevents feed from spoilage. Furthermore, plastic is durable, tensile, and can take any shape or size. It is the most appropriate form of material and helps to retain shelf life extension of feed without degrading its texture and taste.

The plastic segment, by material, is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The plastic is among the most used material in the feed packaging market for both pets and livestock. This is owing to the increasing demand for convenient packaging, online pet food shopping, the rise in consumption of single-serve pet food, growing consumption on compound feed along with wet feed additives. The flexible packaging type, wherein the plastic material is highly used, has been playing the major role in the feed packaging market. Further, advancements in the packaging industry-for instance, the usage of decomposable and biodegradable plastic materials and the adoption of recyclable and reusable packaging-are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, compared to other materials, plastic is more durable, tensile, and can take any shape or size. These factors have boosted the growth of the feed packaging market.

The key markets such as the US have been witnessing an increase in the number of pet dogs. Similarly, in growing markets such as India, pet dog population has grown significantly in the last ten years and is further expected to grow in the coming five to six years. Additionally, pets are being treated as companions in the majority of households in the developed countries. This trend has also been growing in developing countries like Brazil, China, India, and Thailand. This has further stimulated pet owners to spend more on premium pet foods. Such positive trends in pet dog food demand are expected to drive the feed packaging market for dogs.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the feed packaging (for pets) market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region is considered the most advanced, in terms of pet adoption and packaging technology. The market for feed packaging (for pets) in this region is mainly driven by high pet ownership, premiumization, the proliferation of innovations, and the introduction of a variety of packaging types for pet food. Increasing demand for premium pet food with high nutritional value, along with pet food safety concerns among pet owners, has helped to improve the quality standards of packaging and labeling in the region, thereby propelling the market growth for pet food packaging.

Major vendors in the feed packaging market include LC Packaging (the Netherlands); El Dorado Packaging, Inc. (US); NPP Group Limited (Ireland); Plasteuropa Group (UK); NYP Corp. (US); ABC Packaging Direct (US); Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co., Limited (China); Amcor Limited (Australia); Mondi Group (Austria); ProAmpac (US); Sonoco Products Company (US); Winpak Ltd., (Canada); NNZ Group (the Netherlands); Constantia Flexible Group (Austria); and Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland).

