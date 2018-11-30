The platform offers a dedicated range of services to help companies reduce risk, streamline processes and operate in a more sustainable manner. The platform is also open to individuals who can benefit from SGS expertise.

SGS Online Services (http://www.sgs.com/https://onlineservices.sgs.com/uk/home) provides clients with a convenient online shop. Customers can access information about various services, including fuel testing, pesticide analysis and supply chain solutions, add them to their cart and pay online. Now open in the United Kingdom, China and Germany, the portal will expand to a vast number of countries and offer more than 100 services in the coming months.

Guillaume Pahud, SGS Customer Portal Program Director, said: "At SGS, customer innovation is at the core of our strategy. We are constantly looking beyond customers' and society's expectations to deliver market leading services wherever they are needed. This new portal will help customers respond to an increasingly regulated world in a simple and quick way."

The platform relies on an easy and effective process to bring SGS's international network of experts to customers. For example, to test the state of lubrication or hydraulic oil, customers can now buy a sample kit online, follow SGS instructions to extract the sample and send it back to the SGS laboratory with a pre-paid envelope. As another example, to test glyphosate residue on food products, which is the most widely used herbicide in agriculture, customers simply print the shipping instructions and send their sample to the SGS lab.

By making testing, inspection and certification more accessible, SGS is delivering value and helping society become a safer place.

To access SGS Online Services, please visit https://onlineservices.sgs.com (http://www.sgs.com/https://onlineservices.sgs.com).

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.