

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant BMW Group (BMW.L) said Friday it is increasingly relying on innovations from the fields of digitalisation and Industry 4.0 in production logistics, noting that this ensures its global production network continues to receive the parts it needs in a timely and reliable manner in the future.



BMW's focus is on applications such as logistics robots, autonomous transport systems at plants and digitalisation projects for an end-to-end supply chain. The company noted that staff can control logistics processes from mobile devices such as smartphones as well as tablets and also use virtual reality applications to plan future logistics.



Innovations coming out of many pilot projects are being implemented worldwide in logistics at BMW Group plants, the company said.



BMW noted that with around 1,800 suppliers at more than 4,000 locations delivering over 31 million parts to the 30 BMW Group production sites worldwide every day, digitalisation and innovations help organize logistics more flexibly and more efficiently.



At the same time, almost 10,000 vehicles coming off the production line daily must be delivered to customers around the globe. Digitally connected delivery, so-called Connected Distribution, ensures these transport routes are also more transparent, according to the company.



BMW noted that the Connected Supply Chain or CSC program updates the plants' material controllers and logistics specialists on the goods' location and delivery time every fifteen minutes, enabling them to respond immediately if delays appear likely and take steps early to avoid costly extra runs.



Autonomous transport systems such as tugger trains or Smart Transport Robots are also increasingly being used to transport goods within production halls.



Also at the Dingolfing plant, a Smart Watch supports logistics staff during the container change process and announces approaching tugger trains via a vibration alarm.



As part of a pilot project, the BMW Group is using an autonomous outdoor transport robot for the first time at its Leipzig plant to bring truck trailers from where they are parked to the unloading and loading bay on their own.



The so-called AutoTrailer, with a payload of up to 30 tons, navigates by laser, without additional guidelines or markings, through the plant's outdoor areas.



Employees reloading containers from pallets onto conveyor belts or into storage will be assisted in the future by logistics robots specially developed for this purpose, BMW said.



