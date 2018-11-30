IMC Exploration Group Plc - Review of Licences

IMC Exploration Group Plc ("IMC")

Licence Review

Following its recent licence review, the board has decided to relinquish licence numbers PL 3644 and PL2239 in order to concentrate on IMC's three main projects.

IMC has requested permission from the Exploration and Mining Division ("EMD") of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to return these licences.

IMC Exploration Group Plc,

Dublin, 30th November 2018

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of IMC accept responsibility for its content.

