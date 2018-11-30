sprite-preloader
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Review of Licences

PR Newswire

London, November 30

IMC Exploration Group Plc ("IMC")

Licence Review

Following its recent licence review, the board has decided to relinquish licence numbers PL 3644 and PL2239 in order to concentrate on IMC's three main projects.

IMC has requested permission from the Exploration and Mining Division ("EMD") of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to return these licences.

IMC Exploration Group Plc,

Dublin, 30th November 2018

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of IMC accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

IMC Exploration Group Plc

Mr. Eamon O'Brien: Tel. Ireland: +353 87 6183024

Ms. Kathryn Byrne: Tel. Ireland: +353 85 2336033

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: Tel: +44 20 7464 4091/+44 750 643 4107/+971 50 856 9408

E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl,co.uk

Brinsley Holman: Tel: +44 207 464 4098

E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk


© 2018 PR Newswire