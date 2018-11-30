Triskell Software Named Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Strategy Execution Management

PARIS, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For the second year in a row Gartner, a leading industry analyst firm, has included Triskell Software in its 2018 Market Guide for Strategy Execution Management Software. SEM market is an evolution of Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM).

Gartner has been tracking the strategy execution market over the last four years and it is still emerging. In the previous market analysis, Gartner identified an emerging yet pivotal shift from project-focused software tools to strategy-centric enterprise-wide solutions. Throughout this period, organizations have also increasingly recognized that executing strategy effectively in the digital age requires a new set of tools and practices.

According to Gartner, "Executing strategy in the digital age requires tools connecting the shared objectives of business strategists and those executing the change and measuring true business value. Program and portfolio management leaders directing transformation should invest in strategy execution management to succeed."

The CEO of Triskell Software, Ángel García, noted that, "Inclusion in this category is the result of Triskell's vision of the needs of companies to improve the monitoring and execution of their initiatives. The close collaboration we have with our customers and partners will allow us to announce in a short time the evolution of Triskell also towards Scaling Agile ecosystems."

"When we started, we felt that the PPM needed an evolution. That evolution materialized in SEM. Today we notice that there is a tendency towards Lean-Agile and this also affects how companies manage their strategy."

About Triskell Software

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

www.triskellsoftware.com