

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance and asset management company Allianz's (AZSEY.PK) Chief executive officer Oliver Bäte expects earnings per share will rise by more than 5 per cent a year between 2019 and 2021.



At the Capital Markets Day, Oliver Bäte said that the company's Solvency II ratio will now be more than 180 per cent.



Separately, Allianz said that a consortium, including Allianz Capital Partners (ACP), OMERS Infrastructure and AXA IM -Real Assets, acting on behalf of its clients, has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Altice France to acquire a 49.99% stake in SFR FttH, a company to be formed by Altice France which will hold and further develop Altice France's existing fibre to the home business (FttH) in France.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first-quarter of 2019.



SFR FttH is a newly incorporated company comprising the 5 million FttH homes in medium and low density areas awarded to Altice France to date.



