The global Irish whiskey market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is new investments. The global Irish whiskey market is expected to witness growth 2017 onward, with several new investments coming into service globally. Many international providers of whiskey are looking to invest in Irish whiskey owing to the potential for significant growth. Currently, four of the world's top 10 spirits marketers have invested in Irish whiskey. Pernod Ricard is the leading vendor offering Jameson, Powers, and Paddy. Beam Suntory markets Cooley and Kilbeggan brands of Irish whiskey. Also, in October 2017, William Grant Sons unveiled a new USD 15 million facility for Tullamore DEW with an annual capacity of 1.5 million cases, which is nearly double the brand's current volume. Therefore, with such initiatives, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global Irish whiskey market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased marketing and advertising campaigns as one of the key emerging trends in the global Irish whiskey market:

Global Irish whiskey market: Increased marketing and advertising campaigns

Marketing and advertising campaigns undertaken by the key players in the market is rising to increase product visibility and consumer awareness about their brands. The spending on advertising and marketing campaigns by the key players in the market is increasing, which is expected to aid market growth during the forecast period. Diageo increased its marketing expenditure to approximately 52.51 bn in 2017, an increase of approximately 20% over that in 2016. The marketing expenditure by other players in the market is also increasing and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from marketing and advertising campaigns boosting the growth of the market, other factors like the increasing awareness about Irish whiskey, the increasing demand for craft whiskey, and whiskey-based tourism are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the overall market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Irish whiskey market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Irish whiskey market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 44%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.

