Technavio analysts forecast the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The potential to address multiple therapy areas is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market 2019-2023. Antisense and RNAi therapeutics can regulate the expression of genes inside the cells. They involve the use of short sequences of the nucleic acids (DNA and RNA), often termed as oligonucleotides, which can inhibit the expression of a specific gene product.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is the high target affinity and specificity of RNAi therapeutics:

Global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market: Ease of standardization and large-scale manufacturing

Conventional manufacturing processes are used to manufacture protein and nucleic acid-based therapies on a large scale. These processes are highly complex and are not standardized. The introduction of advanced manufacturing platforms by companies has created an in-house standardized system for calling up nucleic acid products. For instance, synthetic genomics has engineered and RNA replicon platform by which a single-liter bioreactor is able to produce more than five million doses of the company's RNA therapy.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "GE Healthcare has introduced a standardized procedure for scaling up and optimizing siRNA. The siRNA molecules were scaled up 16-fold to 1.52 mmol using an initial scale of 95 umol in an AKTA oligopilot 100 system. Therefore, advances that enable the manufacture of large quantities of products have encouraged many companies to invest in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market."

Global anesthesia disposables market: Segmentation analysis

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by type (antisense therapy and RNAi therapy), by application (cancer, metabolic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major types, the antisense therapy segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing close to 76% of the market. This antisense therapy segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 63% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The presence of key vendors such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Biogen, and Ionis pharmaceuticals in the US is a major reason for the huge market share of the Americas in the global market.

