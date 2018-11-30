Regulatory News:

30 November 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 26 November 2018 300 48.905 48.905 48.905000 BATS Global Markets ("BATS 26 November 2018 300 48.905 48.905 48.905000 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE 26 November 2018 300 48.905 48.905 48.905000 BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange ("BYX 26 November 2018 1,300 48.905 48.905 48.905000 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX 26 November 2018 1,000 48.905 48.905 48.905000 IEX ("IEXG 26 November 2018 300 48.905 48.905 48.905000 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ 26 November 2018 125,000 48.47 49.11 48.803424 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE 26 November 2018 900 48.905 48.905 48.905000 OTC Markets ("OTC 26 November 2018 300 48.905 48.905 48.905000 NYSE Arca ("PSE 26 November 2018 300 48.905 48.905 48.905000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA 27 November 2018 100,000 48.20 48.60 48.436799 NYSE 27 November 2018 5,000 48.4025 48.405 48.404850 OTC 27 November 2018 5,000 48.33 48.33 48.330000 PSE 28 November 2018 700 48.95 49.00 48.982857 BATS 28 November 2018 100 48.95 48.95 48.950000 BSE 28 November 2018 200 48.95 49.00 48.975000 BYX 28 November 2018 100 49.00 49.00 49.000000 CFX 28 November 2018 200 48.96 48.98 48.970000 IEXG 28 November 2018 1,015 48.95 49.00 48.974089 NASDAQ 28 November 2018 200 48.96 48.96 48.960000 NYSE National Exchange ("NSX 28 November 2018 60,963 47.96 49.00 48.303098 NYSE 28 November 2018 300 48.95 49.00 48.983333 OTC 28 November 2018 819 48.95 49.00 48.983443 PSE 28 November 2018 200 48.95 49.00 48.975000 XDEA 28 November 2018 403 48.95 49.00 48.977519 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX 29 November 2018 140,000 48.65 49.24 49.011759 NYSE 29 November 2018 100,000 48.83 49.12 48.920000 OTC

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 26, 27, 28 and 29 November Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4641/181130_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

