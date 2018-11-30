Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

To facilitate the abovementioned acquisition of shares by the Executive Management Team, the Company has today sold 55,840 Class A shares (treasury shares) to the members of the Executive Management at a purchase price of NOK 30.90 per share.
The following primary insiders in the Company has acquired shares, and have, following this, the following number of shares in the Company:
|Name and title
|Shares acquired
|Total number of shares
held in the Company
|Kristian V. Mørch, CEO
|34,215
|136,661 Class A shares/3,500 Class B shares
|Terje Iversen, CFO
|7,254
|22,465 Class A shares
|Harald Fotland, COO
|7,117
|18,791 Class A shares/4,000 Class B shares
|Øistein Jensen, COS
|7,254
|21,011 Class A shares
Following the sale of 55,480 Class A shares, the Company holds 5,740,238 Class A and 2,322,482 Class B shares (treasury shares) in the Company.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.