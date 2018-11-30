EFFICIO WINS BVCA NATIONAL MID-MARKET MANAGEMENT TEAM OF THE YEAR 2018

Efficio, the global procurement consultancy, has been named National Mid-Market Management Team of the Year 2018 at the British Private Equity Venture Capital Association (BVCA) Awards.

After winning the BVCA South-East Mid-Market category earlier this year, Efficio and the seven other mid-market regional award winners were put forward for the national title, which Efficio won.

The judges were impressed by Efficio's strong and sustainable growth, acknowledging that this is down to the company's management team, which has scaled a people business and differentiated itself in a competitive market.

Jens Pedersen, CEO, accepted the award on behalf of Efficio in front of a 500+ strong audience at the BVCA Gala Dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane last night.

Jens said: "On behalf of the management team, I am pleased to accept this award in recognition of the fantastic business we have built. Since Livingbridge took a minority stake in Efficio three years ago we have more than doubled our revenues, the majority of which are now generated outside of the UK. We have built a large in-house technology team and developed eFlow, a proprietary procurement technology and knowledge platform that enables us to deliver more sustainable value to our clients, faster. Private equity backing was the right decision for us. It has made us a better company, providing us with an exciting future and significant growth opportunities."

Liz Jones, partner at Livingbridge, said: "We are all delighted to see Jens and the Efficio leadership team winning this prestigious award, particularly against such strong competition. For the last three years, we have had the privilege of working in partnership with this ambitious and talented team. During this time, they have continued to internationalise the business, cement their reputation as a pre-eminent provider in procurement services, and nurture and sustain a vibrant global culture."

The BVCA mid-market award recognises companies that have built an attractive, distinctive business within their sector; can demonstrate skilled execution of particular projects, such as product innovation and international expansion; exhibit bold and authentic leadership; and can evidence overall growth including profit growth and returns on exit.

