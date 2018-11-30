New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Political Change and E-commerce Drive Ongoing Growth for Cannabis Industry," featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/V6coK

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/Kdxq9

An outspoken opponent of cannabis reform, Sessions tried to roll back the President Barack Obama-era policy in which the federal government, though still treating cannabis as illegal, accepted the decisions of individual states to legalize it. The federal-level illegality of cannabis is an ongoing problem for the industry for several reasons, including that it makes banks and payment providers wary of providing services to cannabis businesses. Companies such as SinglePoint offer alternative payment solutions, but federal laws still limit the options. Sessions' departure may create a real potential for change. "This could present a major opportunity for SinglePoint to offer services we have been able to provide to other businesses for years," said SinglePoint president Wil Ralston. "The biggest winner here could be the ancillary service provides and the potential access to banking."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.SinglePoint.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

CNW Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net