Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited Plc: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2018

Sunborn Gibraltar Ltd

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

30 November 2018, at 4:30 pm

This is a summary of the January - September 2018 interim report. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.sunborn.com/press/

Key Figures

GBP thousand 1 Jan - 30 Sept 2018 1 Jan - 30 Sept 2017 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2017 Rental income 2,250 2,250 3,500 EBITDA 2,109 2,046 3,283 Investment property (book value) 88,019 90,921 90,104 Total Equity 9,104 3,115 1,885 Bond 50,166 49,154 49,677

Financial summary 1 January - 30 September 2018

Rental Income for the reporting period was 2,25 M€ (2,25 M€).

Operating costs were in line with last year.

Business environment

No significant changes in business environment.

Estimate future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Notable events during and reporting period after the end of the reporting period

In September 2018, the Company decided to issue 500 ordinary shares of £1 each at a premium of £19,999 per share.

Short-term risks and uncertainties

The management review financial risks on regular basis to manage financial risk position and decide on necessary actions.

Sunborn Gibraltar Ltd

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Sunborn Group Executive Director Hans Niemi, tel.+358 2 44 54 513, hans.niemi@sunborn.com

Sunborn Group CFO Niina Stade, tel.+358 44 55 66 153, niina.stade@sunborn.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

www.sunborn.com/press/

Sunborn Group in brief

Sunborn is over 45 year old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.

Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.

www.sunborn.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Sunborn Gibraltar Ltd in any jurisdiction.

Attachment