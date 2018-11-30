Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited Plc: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2018

Sunborn Gibraltar Ltd
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
30 November 2018, at 4:30 pm
This is a summary of the January - September 2018 interim report.
Key Figures
|GBP thousand
|1 Jan - 30 Sept 2018
|1 Jan - 30 Sept 2017
|1 Jan - 31 Dec 2017
|Rental income
|2,250
|2,250
|3,500
|EBITDA
|2,109
|2,046
|3,283
|Investment property (book value)
|88,019
|90,921
|90,104
|Total Equity
|9,104
|3,115
|1,885
|Bond
|50,166
|49,154
|49,677
Financial summary 1 January - 30 September 2018
Rental Income for the reporting period was 2,25 M€ (2,25 M€).
Operating costs were in line with last year.
Business environment
No significant changes in business environment.
Estimate future development
The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.
Notable events during and reporting period after the end of the reporting period
In September 2018, the Company decided to issue 500 ordinary shares of £1 each at a premium of £19,999 per share.
Short-term risks and uncertainties
The management review financial risks on regular basis to manage financial risk position and decide on necessary actions.
Sunborn Gibraltar Ltd
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Sunborn Group Executive Director Hans Niemi, tel.+358 2 44 54 513, hans.niemi@sunborn.com
Sunborn Group CFO Niina Stade, tel.+358 44 55 66 153, niina.stade@sunborn.com
Sunborn Group in brief
Sunborn is over 45 year old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.
Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.
www.sunborn.com
