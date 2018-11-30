The "Sensors for Robotics: Technologies and European Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report sizes the European market for sensors for robotics by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments.

The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in-depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on country basis, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and Rest of Europe. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the European market for sensors for robotics, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics which are headquartered in Europe.

Report Includes:

Industry analysis of the European markets for sensors for robotics technologies

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia and other emerging economies within the European region

Qualitative and quantitative study of sensors for robotics technologies market by technology type, end user, application segment etc.

Detailed assessment of market dynamics including growth inhibiting drivers, restraints and opportunities within the field

Analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships

Profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics, including AB Elektronik Gmbh, Bosch Sensortec Gmbh, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc and Panasonic Electric Works

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Background of Sensors for Robotics

Types of Robotic Systems

Robotics Defined

Sensor Requirements for Robotic Systems

Global Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Collaborative Robots

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robots

Global Market Restraints

High R&D Costs in the Incorporation of Sensors

Increase in Import Tariffs of Robots

Global Market Opportunities

Rise in Smart Transportation

Rise in Demand for Secure Energy

Rise in Geriatric Population

Chapter 4 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by Technology Type

Types of Sensors for Robotics

Vision Sensors for Robotics

Touch Sensors for Robotics

Hearing Sensors for Robotics

Motion Sensors for Robotics

Market Estimates

Chapter 5 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by End User

Commercial

Consumer

Government

Market Estimates

Chapter 6 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by Application

Agriculture

Appliances

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Logistics

Military

Market Estimates

Chapter 7 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by Country

Introduction

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

Market Size and Forecast

Central/Eastern Europe (CEE)

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

AB Elektronik Gmbh

Accel AB

Ams AG

Ati Industrial Automation

Autoliv, Inc.

Cognex Corp.

Colibrys SA

Comus International Bvba

Consumer Physics, Inc.

Contelec AG

Conti Temic Microelectronic GmbH

Electricfil Automotive

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Elobau Gmbh Co. KG

Endress+Hauser Instruments International AG

Epcos AG

Exergen Corp.

Leuze Electronic Gmbh Co. KG

LTI Holding Gmbh Co. KG

Meggitt SA

Melexis NV

Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG

Murata Electronics Oy

Next Biometrics Group Asa

NXP Semiconductors Netherlands BV

Omron Scientific Technologies, Inc.

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Panasonic Electric Works

Pebbles Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

Softkinetic-Optrima SA

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.

Windar Photonics A/S

