The "Sensors for Robotics: Technologies and European Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report sizes the European market for sensors for robotics by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments.
The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in-depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on country basis, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and Rest of Europe. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the European market for sensors for robotics, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics which are headquartered in Europe.
Report Includes:
- Industry analysis of the European markets for sensors for robotics technologies
- Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia and other emerging economies within the European region
- Qualitative and quantitative study of sensors for robotics technologies market by technology type, end user, application segment etc.
- Detailed assessment of market dynamics including growth inhibiting drivers, restraints and opportunities within the field
- Analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships
- Profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics, including AB Elektronik Gmbh, Bosch Sensortec Gmbh, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc and Panasonic Electric Works
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Background of Sensors for Robotics
Types of Robotic Systems
Robotics Defined
Sensor Requirements for Robotic Systems
Global Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Collaborative Robots
Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robots
Global Market Restraints
High R&D Costs in the Incorporation of Sensors
Increase in Import Tariffs of Robots
Global Market Opportunities
Rise in Smart Transportation
Rise in Demand for Secure Energy
Rise in Geriatric Population
Chapter 4 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by Technology Type
Types of Sensors for Robotics
Vision Sensors for Robotics
Touch Sensors for Robotics
Hearing Sensors for Robotics
Motion Sensors for Robotics
Market Estimates
Chapter 5 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by End User
Commercial
Consumer
Government
Market Estimates
Chapter 6 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by Application
Agriculture
Appliances
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial
Logistics
Military
Market Estimates
Chapter 7 European Market for Sensors for Robotics by Country
Introduction
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
U.K.
Market Size and Forecast
Central/Eastern Europe (CEE)
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- AB Elektronik Gmbh
- Accel AB
- Ams AG
- Ati Industrial Automation
- Autoliv, Inc.
- Cognex Corp.
- Colibrys SA
- Comus International Bvba
- Consumer Physics, Inc.
- Contelec AG
- Conti Temic Microelectronic GmbH
- Electricfil Automotive
- Elmos Semiconductor AG
- Elobau Gmbh Co. KG
- Endress+Hauser Instruments International AG
- Epcos AG
- Exergen Corp.
- Leuze Electronic Gmbh Co. KG
- LTI Holding Gmbh Co. KG
- Meggitt SA
- Melexis NV
- Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG
- Murata Electronics Oy
- Next Biometrics Group Asa
- NXP Semiconductors Netherlands BV
- Omron Scientific Technologies, Inc.
- Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH
- Panasonic Electric Works
- Pebbles Ltd.
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.
- Softkinetic-Optrima SA
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
- Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.
- Windar Photonics A/S
