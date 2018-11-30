

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 23 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in a U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan this week, a UN agency in the war-torn country reports.



The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said preliminary findings of an inquiry indicate that the casualties occurred in an airstrike in Garmser district of Helmand province during a joint operation between Afghan and U.S. forces against Taliban on Tuesday.



The Mission said it is working to verify information indicating that up to 10 children and eight women were killed, and three children were injured in the airstrike.



US forces say they are investigating the incident, while the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan said that a helicopter strike took place amid a firefight between US-advised Afghan special forces and Taliban fighters.



The multi-nation military alliance said the Taliban had been using the building that was hit 'as a fighting position', and accused them of continuously using civilians as human shields.



This is the second incident this week of fighting between government forces and Taliban resulting in civilian casualties.



Three civilian homes were struck by explosive ordnance in Nad-e-Ali district of Helmand province, killing two people and injuring 14 others, including 10 children, reportedly after Taliban initiated an attack from the vicinity of civilian homes against an Afghan Army convoy returning to its base.



UNAMA said there has been a sharp increase in civilian casualties from aerial attacks this year. 649 civilian casualties were recorded in the first nine months of 2018.



It called on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations to protect civilians from harm.



