IMC Exploration Group Plc - Final Results for the Year Ended 30th June 2018

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC")

Full-Year Results for the Year from 1stJuly 2017 to 30thJune 2018

Chairman's Statement

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the audited financial results for IMC for the twelve months to 30thJune 2018.

During this period, IMC undertook a strategic review of all its projects. The directors of IMC are now focused on its three main projects in Ireland - tailings and spoils project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow, our north Wexford gold project and the zinc project located close to the Kilbricken deposit in Tulla, Co. Clare. Concentrating on these three main projects will accelerate progress to realising the potential of IMC's valuable assets for the benefit of all shareholders.

IMC has been engaged in exploration work on its spoils and tailings project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow with Trove Metals Limited, culminating in the engagement of CSA Global to prepare a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Avoca tailings and spoils project. This Mineral Resource will be classified as inferred and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Classification of this MRE is being carried out, taking into account the volumes of the spoils, quality of the sampling and density data and sample spacing. Furthermore, IMC have engaged CSA Global to carry out a JORC Code (2012) compliant Competent Person's Report.

IMC continues with its work on its highly prospective north Wexford gold project. Drilling and float sampling indicates that the Kilmichael area contains significant gold grades in a structurally complex setting. IMC intends to continue with its exploration programme on this licence area.

During this financial year IMC carried out drilling on PL 2739, Tulla, Co Clare. The presence of haematisation in Waulsortian limestones, in conjunction with the hydrothermal breccias intersected, confirms the presence of a potential base metal-bearing hydrothermal system and enhances the prospectivity of licences in the Tulla area.

IMC has made positive progress on all fronts; with our JORC Code (2012) compliant CSA Global Mineral Resource Estimate pending, our JORC Code (2012) compliant CSA Global Competent Person's Report pending, the implementation of the Koza Report on our north Wexford project and further exploration work on our zinc project in Co Clare it is expected that significant value will be added to IMC in the coming years. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and trust.

Eamon O'Brien,

Chairman

Audited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 30 June 2018 Audited Audited Year Ended Year Ended Notes 30-Jun-18 30-Jun-17 Euro Euro Continuing Operations Revenue - - Other Income / (Expense) - - Administrative Expenses (921,757) (267,507) Amount written off intangible assets (284,088) - (Loss) before tax (1,205,845) (267,507) Income tax expense 10,991 (0) (Loss) for period from continuing operations (1,194,854) (267,507) Other Comprehensive income - - Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period (1,194,854) (410,007) Earning per share (all continuing) Loss per ordinary share - basic & diluted 1 (0.005) (0.002) Audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2018 Audited Audited Year Ended Year Ended Notes 30-Jun-18 30-Jun-17 Non Current Assets 2 332,127 587,666 Current assets Debtors - 81,018 Cash and cash equivalents 212,410 (19,464) Total assets 544,537 649,219 Equity and liabilities Equity "A" Ordinary Share Capital 38,093 38,093 Ordinary Share Capital 240,014 128,517 Share Premium - Ord Shares 3,490,942 2,489,137 Retained Earnings (3,280,316) (2,085,462) Equity attributable to the owners of the Company 488,733 570,285 Current Liabilities Trade & Other Payables 55,804 78,934 Total liabilities 55,804 78,934 Total equity and liabilities 544,537 649,219 Audited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 June 2018 "A" Share Ordinary Ordinary Premium Share Share Ordinary Retained Capital Capital Shares Losses Total Euro Euro Euro Euro Euro Balance at 30 June 2017 38,093 128,517 2,489,137 (2,085,462) 570,285 Loss for the Period - - - (1,194,854) (1,194,854) Other Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - Issue of share capital - 111,497 1,058,515 - 1,170,012 Share Issue Costs - - (56,710) - (56,710) Balance at 30 June 2018 38,093 240,014 3,490,942 (3,280,316) 488,733