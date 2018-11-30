

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After some surprising twists and turns, Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been named as the top Republican on the influential House Oversight Committee in the next Congress.



Jordan is expected to be one of President Donald Trump's leading defenders in his new role, as Democrats intend to launch numerous investigations of the administration when they take control of the committee early next year.



The Republican Steering Committee's unanimous vote in favor of Jordan as the top Republican on the Oversight Committee came after House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., unexpectedly withdrew his bid for the position at the last minute.



Meadows had previously been expected to seek the top GOP spot on the House Oversight Committee while Jordan pursued the ranking Republican job on the House Judiciary Committee.



However, Jordan ended his campaign for top Republican on the Judiciary Committee after it became clear Congressman Doug Collins, R-Ga., would win the position.



A report from CNN said Jordan and Meadows, who have been described as best friends, met together before Jordan was invited into the room where the Steering Committee was deliberating.



'It's one of the few times where you can rejoice in somebody else's success, and I rejoice in Jim Jordan's willingness to serve on Oversight and, quite frankly, I think it's a unifying day for our conference,' Meadows later told reporters.



