Kiekert AG, the technology leader in automotive locking systems, has named Dr. Klaus Hense executive vice president, Product Development effective December 1, 2018.

As head of Kiekert's product development function, Hense, 43, will strengthen Kiekert's global development activities from its corporate headquarters in Heiligenhaus and further expand its product portfolio for automotive access solutions. He has been with Kiekert since 2012 with a short break and has held several leadership positions.

In January 2017, Hense was appointed director Product Development Europe. Previously, he held various positions in quality management.

Prior to joining Kiekert, Hense worked as deputy head of Quality Management at traffic-system engineering company Scheidt Bachmann GmbH. He also has several years of experience in engineering consulting in various industries.

Hense studied mechanical engineering at the RWTH Aachen University and received his doctorate in 2009 at the machine tool laboratory WZL of RWTH Aachen University.

Founded in 1857, Kiekert AG employs 6,500 people in 11 countries at eight production plants, seven development centers and three sales units, developing, producing and selling tailor-made customer solutions 24/7. Sales revenues in 2017 totaled 830 million euros.

