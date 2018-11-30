Absolute Digital Media Take the Win for the Best Use of Search at the UK Search Awards 2018

CHELMSFORD, England, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-service digital marketing agency Absolute Digital Media turned their nomination into a win at the UK Search Awards 2018 on 29th November. Hosted at Bloomsbury Big Top in London, the team humbly accepted the Best Use of Search - Finance award for their excellent partnership and achievement with payday loans company, Uncle Buck.

Throughout their campaign, Uncle Buck and Absolute Digital Media have been working closely to ensure that every business objective has been met. Uncle Buck initially appointed Absolute Digital Media to assist them with reaching a higher position for the top industry keyword "Payday Loans" and increase their visibility in the top 3 positions on Google and after their tailored strategy was fully implemented, the results have been award-winning.

With the assistance of Absolute Digital Media, Uncle Buck has risen to position 1 for not only "Payday Loans," but also "Same Day Loans." A full technical audit, on page optimisation and the integration of a creative content marketing strategy, has been key in claiming this top position on Google.

Through Absolute Digital's suggestion and implementing improvements, enhancing their off-site strategy and ensuring their on-site content was fully relevant and useful in their industry, Uncle Buck has secured a high position in the SERPs.

Absolute Digital Media's CEO Ben Austin commented, "Proud would be an understatement. The whole team here at Absolute Digital Media deserve this award for the work they have put into these outstanding results. We are absolutely delighted to have won the award and are looking forward to continuing our sound relationship with Uncle Buck."

