The "Medical Device Regulations in Latin America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new seminar will provide an essential overview of the key areas of requirements for approvals for medical devices in Latin America.

Focusing on the regulatory requirements and developments in individual countries, the course will include interactive discussion to allow you to exchange experiences with other colleagues.

Benefits of attending:

Understand medical device regulations in LATAM countries

Learn the definition of Medical device and their classification

Gain knowledge of the registration procedures

Discuss recent developments in the region LATAM

Opportunities to meet, network and share experience with other industry colleagues

Who Should attend?

This Seminar will be of particular interest to:

Anyone involved in the regulation for medical devices in LATAM

Those who are new to working with medical devices in the region

Anyone interested in an update on recent developments

Agenda:

Introduction to medical devices in the LATAM region

Competitive landscape overview and market opportunities

Working with the national authorities

How to co-ordinate regulatory operations in the region

Mutual recognition and harmonisation

Local importation requirements

Which countries require permits/licences

Working with local consultants and distributors

Brazil

Overview of medical device legislation in Brazil

ANVISA regulatory approval process

Overview of the IVD regulatory requirements in Brazil

Medical Device Single Audit Programme (MDSAP)

Mexico

Understand the requirements of COFEPRIS regulation for medical devices

Medical device classifications

COFEPRIS registration routes

Post-submission requirements

Exploring strategies for bringing a medical device product to market in Mexico

Colombia and Peru

Legal overview of medical device regulations in these countries

Medical device classifications

Registration dossier requirements

Renewal and variations

Regulatory strategies to access these markets

Discussion sessions will take place throughout the day

